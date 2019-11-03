|
Jennie Etter Jennie B. Etter, nee Price, 91, of Belleville, IL, born September 28, 1928, in Warsaw, NC, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at her son's residence in Freeburg, IL. Jennie worked at Famous Barr before her retirement. She was also co-owner, along with her husband, of Capitol Restaurant in Belleville, IL. Jennie was a member of Hope Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior J. Etter, who died on Thursday, June 4, 2015; a son, Shelton Etter; her parents, Robert Lee and Eula B., nee Wilson, Price; two brothers, John Price and Robert W. Price; and three sisters, Thelma Wetzel, Pauline Wagner, and Bessie Gray in early childhood. Surviving are two sons, Ronald Eugene (Rhonda) Etter of Belleville, IL, and Christopher (Michelle) Etter of Freeburg, IL; five grandchildren, Lesley Etter, Jennifer (Larry) Cole, and Emily, Allison, and Jacob Etter; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Cole and Austin Cole; and a sister, Hannah Taylor of Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to Hope Chapel Outreach. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor David Raynaud officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019