Jennifer Elizabeth Gavlin Jennifer Gavlin, 35, of Seattle, WA, born August 19, 1983, in Belleville, IL, daughter of Geraldine (Groennert) and Steve Albert, died Saturday, March 16, in Seattle. She married Patrick Duncan Gavlin, August 22, 2010, who survives her. He was a loving, caring, devoted husband. In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Christine and Tim Gavlin of Western Springs, IL. She also is survived by her godparents Shirley Bergmann, Gordon Albert and William Groennert. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Lois and Elmer Groennert and by her paternal grandparents Mary Jo and Clarence Albert. Jennifer graduated from Columbia Unit Schools, Augustana College, Rock Island, IL. and attended the University of Portland, Portland, OR. She also attended St. Louis Art School, sang in the St. Louis Children's Choir, St. Louis Symphony Children's Choir, local church choirs and a professional choir in Seattle. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in nature with friends, attended youth ministries at St. Paul United Church of Christ, First Baptist Church and Christ Community Church, Columbia. Jennifer enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe with her husband. She volunteered in World Changers, Habitat for Humanity and Youth Encounter. She taught art classes at the University of Washington, Bellevue, WA, and Kirkland Art Center, Kirkland, WA. She was active in clubs supporting young people with cancer. She worked with the Northwest Sarcoma Society and participated in the activities of First Descents. Jennifer recently gave a testimony on podcast about her cancer walk and her decision to enter hospice care. She loved travelling and caring for others. Jennifer was proficient in writing and shared her cancer journey through Caring Bridge. Service: A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 4, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the Garden Level of Immaculate Catholic Church in Columbia. A prayer service will be at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be to First Descents, which provides outdoor activities for cancer patients between ages 18-39. These are free week-long, multiday and single outdoor adventure programs throughout North America and around the world. Memorials may be sent to the Lawlor Funeral Home, 218 S. Metter Ave., Columbia, IL, 62236 and also will be accepted at the memorial gathering. ARR: LAWLOR FUNERAL HOME

