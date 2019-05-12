Jennifer Gerling Jennifer R. "GaGa" Gerling, age 45, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, died unexpectedlyon Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Jennifer was born on October 30, 1973 to Charles and OnetaGerling in Belleville, IL. She was a caring, energetic and loving daughter, mother, sister and friend to many. Jennifer worked as a waitress at Main Street Caf‚, Belleville, IL where she was better known as "GaGa" by all who frequented the restaurant. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, as it was right after her birthday. Jennifer will be deeply missed by all. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles F. "Bud" Gerling; and the father of her children, Adam Martychenko. Surviving are her two children, Savannah Gerlingand Wyatt Gerling; her boyfriend, Primo of Belleville, IL; her mother, Oneta R., nee Connelly, Gerling of Fairview Heights, IL; her two sisters, Geri (Mike) Parker of Belleville, IL and Carrie (Larry) Wetzel of O'Fallon, IL; her nieces and nephews, Sarah (Nate) Guthrie,Steve (Nicole) Parker,Lucas (Andrea Didden) Wetzel, and Paige Wetzel, her great-nephew, Colten Parker; her great-niece, Harley Parker and her dog, Bear. Jennifer is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The one thing that makes the death of Jennifer a little bearable, was that she was an organ donor and saved the lives of three people, gifting her liver, kidneys and lungs. May God bless them. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Donations are preferred to the Gerling Family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL with Steven Parker officiating.



