Jennifer Gregowicz Hall Our sweet Angel born September 6, 1974 passed away December 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Stanley and Vidamae Gregowicz. She is survived by a son Jacob Hall, her stepdaughters Tessa and Audree Fernandez her parents Daniel and Brenda Gregowicz. Numerous cousins,Aunts and Uncles, her ex husband Randy and CJ Hall. Special friend Christopher Mitchell, Tara Vincent-Maurer and so many numerous other close and loved friends. Service: A celebration of life will be held Saturday January 4th at Fletcher's Kitchen & Tap 1524 Clinton Hills Parkway Swansea Illinois (previously Clinton Hills Golf Coarse) at 2:00 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020