Jenny Desmond

January 9, 1938 - October 27, 2020

Chesterfield, Missouri - Mary Virginia "Jenny" Desmond, nee Hayes, was born January 9, 1938 in St. Louis, MO and passed away, October 27, 2020, in Chesterfield, MO where she lived near her daughter.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas Desmond; loving mother of Tracy, Mona and Tom (Heather); dear grandmother of Alex (Lindsey), Max, Aubreigh, and Kayleigh and dear sister to Fr. Leo Hayes. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her parents, Leo and Angela (Stroer) Hayes.

Jenny was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy, St. Louis University and received her Masters from SIUE. She started her career teaching at St. Philip's in East St. Louis. She then chose to stay home and raise her three children before continuing her career teaching at St. Teresa in Belleville.

After retirement, Jenny dedicated herself to her grandchildren and the many organizations that were dear to her heart. With her love for animals, she treasured her time volunteering at the Queeny Park Dog Museum and St. Louis Zoo. Through Blessed Sacrament, she volunteered her time at the Crisis Kitchen for many years. She cherished her friendships that spanned over 70 years and never missed her monthly bridge club.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated privately (due to COVID-19) on Friday, October 30 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In honor of her dedication to education, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 8809 West Main St. Belleville, IL 62223.





