Jenny L. Hensler
April 3, 1972 - October 28, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Jenny L. Hensler, nee Lauer, 48, of Belleville, IL, born April 3, 1972, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her residence.
Jenny worked in the maintenance department at International Foods. She was friendly, open, and never met a stranger. She enjoyed bowling and belonged to a bowling team. She loved crafting, especially fall crafts. Jenny and her fiancé, Mike, were avid race car followers. She loved time spent with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Mike Benton; her father, Stephen Lauer; and her grandparents.
Surviving are a daughter, Brandi (Christopher Graebe) Hensler; two sons, Scott (Alicia) Hensler and Dylan Hensler; the father of her children, John Hensler, Jr.; three grandchildren, Kaya Graebe, and Kaden and Aiden Hensler; her mother, Jackie, nee Mank, (Richard) Hudson; three brothers, Steve (Denise) Lauer, Kurt Lauer, and Kyle (Allison) Lauer; two sisters, Angela (Bud) Jeremias and Mary (fiancé Shannon Wilson) Sherrin; her step-mother, Mary Ann Lauer; many aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to any local food pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Gerry Brandmeyer officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.