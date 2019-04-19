Jerald "Jerry" R. Heil Jerald "Jerry" R. Heil, 80, of Freeburg, Illinois, loving husband and father of six extremely good-looking children passed away on April 15, 2019. Jerry was born on January 9, 1939 in Marissa, Illinois to Wilford and Lela (Burgadine) Heil. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1957. On November 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Marquis, and from that point set a brilliant example of love and faithfulness for over 60 years. Known for his quick wit and friendly disposition, Jerry never met someone with whom he couldn't strike up a conversation. He was humble, compassionate and generous. He lived his life with integrity and treated everyone fairly. Most importantly, and probably not unrelated, he was a faithful Christian and long-time member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. He was a wonderful husband and father. Jerry loved his family and was usually the focal point of family get-togethers, where he kept everyone laughing with his indelible sense of humor. Aside from his family and his faith, Jerry's other passions were St. Louis Cardinals baseball and bluegrass music. He was a die-hard Cardinals fan and could talk for hours about Cardinals history. He played in several bluegrass bands over the years where he primarily played guitar but was blessed with the ability to quickly learn just about any instrument he picked up. Jerry worked for Bi-State Transit for over 25 years, followed by over 15 years at St. Clair County Transit District where he was an integral part of the Redbird Express team and especially enjoyed loading the buses for the Cardinals games. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jimmy Heil, his brother Jack Heil, his brother-in-law William Marquis, Jr.; his brother-in-law Donald Marquis; his brother-in-law Lee Allen; his sister-in-law Benay (Johnson) Heil; his father-in-law William Marquis, Sr.; his mother-in-law Hazel Marquis and his eldest son, Gary Heil. Jerry is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Freeburg, Illinois; his son Dale Heil of Belleville, Illinois; his son John Heil of Belleville, Illinois; his daughter Kathy (Curt) Caswell of Red Bud, Illinois; his son Mark (Marla) Heil of Bloomington, Illinois; his daughter Julie (Daryle) Barnett of Dickinson, Texas; grandchildren Jacob (Ali) Caswell, Nicholas Caswell, Joshua Heil, Natalie Heil, Ryan Heil; great-grandchildren Clark Parra, Lucy Parra, and Cole Caswell; his sisters Eva Allen and Marilyn (Horace) Stegall; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Visitation: All are welcome to visit from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Committal service will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates. Arrangements by SUNSET HILL FUNERAL HOME, Glen Carbon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary