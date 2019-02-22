|
Jeremiah M. Fain Jeremiah Fain, 42, of Mascoutah, IL, born on January 26, 1977 in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jeremiah was a tree trimmer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Fain, nee Winters; two sisters, Rosemary Winters and Elizabeth Winters. Surviving are his wife, Jamarea L. Fain, nee Turner; two sons, Michael A. Fain of Mascoutah, IL and Deven T. Fain of Mascoutah, IL; step children, Trevor M. Hass of Mascoutah, IL, Haley Hass of Mascoutah, IL, Kyra Wardwell of Belleville, IL, James Wardwell of Belleville, IL and Leah Wardwell of Belleville, IL; brother and sister, Charles Merritt of Cahokia, IL and Terrie Rivera of Sparta, IL. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019