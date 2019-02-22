Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Fain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Fain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremiah Fain Obituary
Jeremiah M. Fain Jeremiah Fain, 42, of Mascoutah, IL, born on January 26, 1977 in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jeremiah was a tree trimmer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Fain, nee Winters; two sisters, Rosemary Winters and Elizabeth Winters. Surviving are his wife, Jamarea L. Fain, nee Turner; two sons, Michael A. Fain of Mascoutah, IL and Deven T. Fain of Mascoutah, IL; step children, Trevor M. Hass of Mascoutah, IL, Haley Hass of Mascoutah, IL, Kyra Wardwell of Belleville, IL, James Wardwell of Belleville, IL and Leah Wardwell of Belleville, IL; brother and sister, Charles Merritt of Cahokia, IL and Terrie Rivera of Sparta, IL. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now