Jerome Rehkemper Jerome G. Rehkemper, age 90, of St. Rose, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 23, 1928 in St. Rose, a son of the late Frank and Rosa, nee Hoh, Rehkemper. He married Lorene M. Frohn in 1953 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; she preceded him in death in May 2008. He married Joanne, nee Richter, Schrage April 10, 2010 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose; she survives in St. Rose. In addition to his wife Joanne, Jerome is survived by his son, Mike (Sandy) Rehkemper of New Baden; grandchildren, Brad (Amy) Rehkemper, Tricia (friend Bob Harrah) Rehkemper, and Karlee Rehkemper (friend Austin Speer); great-grandchildren, Lorene Rehkemper and Tucker Rehkemper; stepchildren, Lloyd (Mary Kay) Schrage of Aviston, Karl (friend Debbie) Schrage of Trenton, Lisa (Paul) Meyer of Breese, Jerome Schrage of Breese, Patrick (Evonne) Schrage of Greenville, Dean (Ronda) Schrage of Trenton, Lorie (Dan) Harrington of Marshville, OH, and Chris Schrage of St.Rose; fifteen step-grandchildren; sixteen step-great-grandchildren; siblings Paul (Jeanette) Rehkemper of St. Rose, Francis (Rose) Rehkemper of Breese, Tom (friend Pat Dorries) Rehkemper of St. Louis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lorene Rehkemper of Highland, Joan Frohn of Aviston, James (Dolores) Richter of St. Rose, Don (Ruth) Richterof Highland, and Dolores (Butch) Cotton of Clay City; aunt Rose Rehkemper of St. Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife Lorene, Jerome was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Rehkemper; father-in-law and mother-in-law Theodore and Helena, nee Wolters, Frohn; father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Cecelia, nee Huene, Richter; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Charlie Frohn, Dorothy and Jo Thole, Pauline and Van Thuenemann, Stanley and Pauline Richter, Cornelius and Betty Richter, and Tom and Marge Richter. Jerome was the owner of Rehkemper & Son Building Components in St. Rose, Rehkemper Tile & Floor in St. Rose, and Rehkemper & Son Building Components in Springfield, MO. He also previously served as a funeral director for Bruegge Funeral Home in Breese for twenty-five years. Jerome was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church; Breese American Legion Post 252; Lions Club International; St. Rose Development Club, for which he served as the founding president; Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869; Home Builders Association; and Wood Truss Fabricators Association. He enjoyed golfing, ballroom dancing, frequenting casinos, playing Blackjack and other card games, and spending time with his family. Jerome will be remembered as an honest, loving, and generous man. In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, St. Rose Catholic Church, or the donor's choice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Mass will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Ed Schaefer presiding. Visitation: will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019