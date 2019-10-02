Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Winkeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Winkeler

Send Flowers
Jerome Winkeler Obituary
WINKELER- Jerome A. Winkeler, age 58 of New Baden, IL, died September 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8 on October 04, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 05, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 05, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, IL, with Rev. Fr. Edward Schaefer, Pastor, officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.