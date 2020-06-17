Jerry Blackburn
1934 - 2020
Jerry Blackburn Jerry Ray Blackburn, 86, of Smithton, Illinois passed away of natural causes at 3:06 p.m. on Friday, June 12th at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born in Malden Missouri on June 8th, 1934. Preceding Jerry in death, his father, George Blackburn; and his mother, Ola Mitchell Blackburn. He is survived by his loving wife, Minnie Blackburn; his daughters, Marcia Herrmann (Barry), Lisa McCarty; his grandchildren, Cassidy Herrmann, Brock McCarty, Eve McCarty; and his cousins. Jerry worked at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in St. Louis for 36 years. He was a proud service member of the United States Army. Jerry is remembered as a wonderful and kind man. He was a dedicated father, and husband. He was an active member at the St. John's United Church of Christ of Smithton. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Roll Tide Roll, Jerry. Memorials in Jerry's honor may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ of Smithton. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ valhalla-gaerdner-holten. Service: Private family visitation and funeral will be held at Valhalla-Gardens and burial will follow.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
