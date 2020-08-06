1/1
Jerry Blackwell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Blackwell Sr. Jerry Blackwell, Sr., age 76 of Caseyville, IL, born October 27, 1943 in Bismarck, MO, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was retired from IPECO where he worked as a machinist. He had also worked for Vandalia Bus Lines for many years as a mechanic. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Caseyville Lodge #4, Moose Legion #101, and loved to cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Blackwell and Jewell nee Clinton Estes; a son, Jerry Blackwell, Jr.; and sister, Melba Van Hoose. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine nee England Blackwell, whom he married November 2, 1962; three children, Ronald Blackwell of Belleville, IL, Michelle (Bill) Bauer of Collinsville, IL and Charles (Nicole) Blackwell of Fenton, MO; 10 grandchildren: Heather, Jerry III, Tyffani (Matt), Brittany (Jeremy), Jordan, Trey, Kiyah, Emily, Vivian and Ian; 13 great-grandchildren; and canine companion, Tiger Memorials may be made in Jerry's honor to Moose Lodge #4 Caseyville and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved