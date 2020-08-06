Jerry Blackwell Sr. Jerry Blackwell, Sr., age 76 of Caseyville, IL, born October 27, 1943 in Bismarck, MO, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was retired from IPECO where he worked as a machinist. He had also worked for Vandalia Bus Lines for many years as a mechanic. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Caseyville Lodge #4, Moose Legion #101, and loved to cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Blackwell and Jewell nee Clinton Estes; a son, Jerry Blackwell, Jr.; and sister, Melba Van Hoose. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine nee England Blackwell, whom he married November 2, 1962; three children, Ronald Blackwell of Belleville, IL, Michelle (Bill) Bauer of Collinsville, IL and Charles (Nicole) Blackwell of Fenton, MO; 10 grandchildren: Heather, Jerry III, Tyffani (Matt), Brittany (Jeremy), Jordan, Trey, Kiyah, Emily, Vivian and Ian; 13 great-grandchildren; and canine companion, Tiger Memorials may be made in Jerry's honor to Moose Lodge #4 Caseyville and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.