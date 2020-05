Or Copy this URL to Share

BORRENPOHL - Jerry A. Borrenpohl, 63, of rural Addieville, IL departed this life in the Memorial Hospital West in Belleville, IL on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a private funeral service will be held. Arrangements Campagna Funeral Home.



