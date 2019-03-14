Jerry D. Boswell Jerry Boswell, 85, of Salem, IL died peacefully, March 7, 2019, at the Odin Care Center. Born October 16, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, he was the son of Joseph S. and Hettie Eliza (Buckner) Boswell. Upon moving to Salem, Jerry and wife Edna owned and operated Boswell Funeral Home. They were members of Salem Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. After returning to the Metro East area, Jerry developed Quantum Digital Technology, and later moved the company to Salem. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church in Salem, and was a Master Mason and member of the Ainad Shriner Temple-East St. Louis. Jerry served in the U. S. Military. He married Lois Anne Bruce in East St. Louis. She preceded him in death in 1973. He then married Edna Mae (Hook) Hobell, December 1, 1975, in Belleville, IL and she survives in Salem. Also surviving are his children, Marcia (John) Munier of St. Louis, MO, Jerry K. "Kevin" (Christy) Boswell of Birnamwood, WI, Kelly (Bill Soulon) Kruse of Salem, Lynette (Mike) Dye of Salem, Lisa Smith of Missouri, and Carrie Weiss of East Alton, IL, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Local to this area are grandchildren, Kyle Kruse of Salem, Katie (Reid) Bastien of DuQuoin, IL, Lindsay (Kenny) Detmer of Salem, Matthew Dye of Nashville, TN, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Grant Bastien, and Brinn and Beckham Detmer. In addition to his parents, and first wife, he is also preceded in death by a daughter, Casey Ann Boswell. Memorials may be made to the Inclusive Playground project to be located at Bryan Memorial Park in Salem, and will be received by the Rankin Funeral Home, entrusted with the family's care. Service: A memorial service celebrating Jerry's life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Salem with Phil Martin officiating. There will be a private family burial. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at the church. RANKIN FUNERAL HOME, Salem IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019