Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Brown Obituary
Jerry Brown Jerry C. Brown, 79, of Marissa, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2020. Jerry was born on June 28 th , 1940 in Belleville, Illinois, to Floyd and Dolly (nee Blake) Brown, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his brother Jack Blake. He is survived by his loving beloved wife Darlene (nee Neff) of 56 years, whom he married November 27 th , 1963. His daughter Robin (Randy) Wiegand of Red Bud Il, his son Jerry Jr. (Angel) of Ruma, IL. 3 grandchildren; Renae, Rachelle, Rick, and two step grandchildren; Ashly and Danyelle. Sister-in-laws, Betty Patterson, Patricia (Dennis) Vander Pluym; Brother-in-laws, Elmer (Jeanette) Neff, Ronald (Janelle) Neff, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and member of the VFW of Coulterville IL. Jerry, loved to fish and camp with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him. Memorial donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Coulterville VFW Auxiliary Post 6865, or s https://www.givedirect.org/donate. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Services are to be privately held at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -