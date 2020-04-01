|
Jerry Brown Jerry C. Brown, 79, of Marissa, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2020. Jerry was born on June 28 th , 1940 in Belleville, Illinois, to Floyd and Dolly (nee Blake) Brown, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his brother Jack Blake. He is survived by his loving beloved wife Darlene (nee Neff) of 56 years, whom he married November 27 th , 1963. His daughter Robin (Randy) Wiegand of Red Bud Il, his son Jerry Jr. (Angel) of Ruma, IL. 3 grandchildren; Renae, Rachelle, Rick, and two step grandchildren; Ashly and Danyelle. Sister-in-laws, Betty Patterson, Patricia (Dennis) Vander Pluym; Brother-in-laws, Elmer (Jeanette) Neff, Ronald (Janelle) Neff, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and member of the VFW of Coulterville IL. Jerry, loved to fish and camp with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him. Memorial donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Coulterville VFW Auxiliary Post 6865, or s https://www.givedirect.org/donate. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Services are to be privately held at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020