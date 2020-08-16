Jerry Cameron Jerry W. Cameron 74 of Highland IL passed away at home on August 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 8, 1946 in Malta Bend, Missouri. Jerry was a retired teamster for Staley Cartage with 30 years of service, after retirement he served 17 years at Truck Center in Troy IL. Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army. He is preceded by his mother, Daisy Rayetta Montgomery and father Cecil Edward Cameron. Also preceding are brothers Charles, Cecil, and Morris Cameron. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Suzanna (Solt) they were married on March 22, 1968, also surviving are his children, Jennifer Tate, Pierron IL, John E. Cameron, Highland IL and Brandon Cameron, Highland IL. He is survived by his brother, Robert Cameron(Bonnie) of Mascoutah IL, a sister Grace Slaughter of Edwardsville; His loving Grandchildren; Richard Cameron (Chelsy) and Becky, Alison Kruep, Jessica Sanders, John Cameron Jr, Christopher Rogers and Sabrina Hoernis, and 4 great grandchildren. Service: A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.