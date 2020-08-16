1/1
Jerry Cameron
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Cameron Jerry W. Cameron 74 of Highland IL passed away at home on August 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 8, 1946 in Malta Bend, Missouri. Jerry was a retired teamster for Staley Cartage with 30 years of service, after retirement he served 17 years at Truck Center in Troy IL. Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army. He is preceded by his mother, Daisy Rayetta Montgomery and father Cecil Edward Cameron. Also preceding are brothers Charles, Cecil, and Morris Cameron. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Suzanna (Solt) they were married on March 22, 1968, also surviving are his children, Jennifer Tate, Pierron IL, John E. Cameron, Highland IL and Brandon Cameron, Highland IL. He is survived by his brother, Robert Cameron(Bonnie) of Mascoutah IL, a sister Grace Slaughter of Edwardsville; His loving Grandchildren; Richard Cameron (Chelsy) and Becky, Alison Kruep, Jessica Sanders, John Cameron Jr, Christopher Rogers and Sabrina Hoernis, and 4 great grandchildren. Service: A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved