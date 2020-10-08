Jerry Dale Hoffman
September 29, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Jerry Dale Hoffman, 61, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born August 31, 1959 in Belleville, IL. He was the Associate Director of Admissions at University of Missouri-St. Louis. Jerry met the love his life, Judith Lynn Collins, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and they married on October 8, 1983. Together, they had four children and two grandchildren, and he attended every sporting event of theirs. Jerry coached a variety of his childrens' sporting activities and loved to play any games that involved the family. Jerry was the definition of a dedicated dad and grandfather.
Jerry was a devout member of the First Baptist Church of O'Fallon. He was a fan of NASCAR, dirt track racing, and of the St. Louis Cardinals, even getting to meet Ozzie Smith. Hobbies of Jerry's included playing softball, playing cards, and playing piano.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Hoffman.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Judith Lynn Hoffman of O'Fallon, IL; mother, Norva Lea Hoffman nee Miers of Shiloh, IL; children, Lindsey (Jared) Shorter of O'Fallon, IL, Amanda (Matthew) Jetter of Fairview Heights, IL, Emily Hoffman of O'Fallon, IL, and Adam Hoffman of Collinsville, IL; brother, Terry Hoffman of Beaverdam, VA; nephews, Kevin (Blair) VanCoutren of O'Fallon, MO and Terry "T.J." (Megan) Hoffman Jr. of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Blake Shorter and Aiden Shorter; and many cousins and extended family.
Memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association abta.org
. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation: will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Graveside Service: will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at O'Fallon City Cemetery, 601 N. Oak, O'Fallon, IL with Rev. Doug Munton officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.