Jerry V. Hearty Jerry Hearty, 71, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 4, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, died Monday, March 18 2019, at his residence. Jerry was a retired truck driver from Wetterau Foods, Inc. and was a member of Teamsters Local 600. He was a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Imogene Louise "Jean", nee Bruce, Hearty; and two brothers, Gary and Johnnie Hearty. Surviving are his children, Rhonda (Robert "Chico") Icke of Caseyville, IL, Rena Khoury of Dupo, IL, Rebbecca (Brandon) McQuarrie of Belleville, IL, and Robie Hearty of Dupo, IL; three sisters, Carol Haas of Jackson, MO, Donna Barboza of Belleville, IL, and Kathy Davis of Godfrey, IL; 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.



