Jerry Jordan Jerry Deaon Jordan, 68, of Lenzburg, Illinois, passed on August 14, 2020. Jerry was born on January 12, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to his parents, James and Anna (nee Williams) Jordan. Jerry enjoyed many things, including joking around and making his family laugh; riding his old Honda Gold Wing motorcycle; collecting and trading various objects; helping out his loved ones; and being the behind-the-scenes voice of his talking dear head, Buck. Preceding Jerry in death are his: parents, James and Anne (nee Williams) Jordan; brother-in-law, Bob Wood; and sisters, Birdie Jordan and Fern (Barney) Mitchell. Left to carry Jerry in their hearts are his: wife, Marilyn (nee Wilson) Jordan; siblings, Kay (Jess) Kirkley, Loretta Turley, and Bon Wood; children, Kenneth "Kenny" (Felicia) Jordan, and Jeannie (Jeff) Jung; grandchildren, Sarena (Monica) Jordan, Katrena Jordan, Kenneth "Kenny" Jordan, Hailey Jung, Logan Jung, and Cindy (Brrae) Meixsell; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Rylan, and Alora. Jerry and his family-oriented, joking, and happy spirit will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of crossing paths. Service: A private funeral and graveside service was previously held at Lake View Funeral Home.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
