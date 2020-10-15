Deacon Jerry L. Cato II
October 12, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - Deacon Jerry L. Cato II, 52, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. He was born January 17, 1968 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Jerry and Patricia Jane (Piggott) Cato. He married Linda G. (Presson) Cato on June 21, 1990 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives. Jerry worked for R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville with 26 year of dedicated service in sales. He served as a Deacon with the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois for over 10 years and was a faithful and active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. He was very involved with many groups with the church and truly loved working with the youth group for many years. He was a member of the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus and proudly served his country with the United States Army. Jerry was known for being funny and making others laugh. He loved flying and enjoyed his years as a licensed pilot and enjoyed his many travels to Florida. He cherished his children and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his entire family, church family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 30 years, he is survived by his five children, Kayla and husband, Steven Rader of Caseyville, Andrew Cato of Caseyville, Lindsey Sykes of Caseyville, Jami Harris of Caseyville and Rebecca Harris of Roxana; ten grandchildren, Lacey, Jacob, Breanna, Bradley, Hailey, Shane, Sierrah, Carleigh, Zachary and Brayden; seven great grandchildren, Amelia, Arayah, Jameson, Malcolm, Hudson, Patrick III, Maddix and one on the way; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Kerri Cato of Belleville and Jason and Jennifer Cato of Cahokia; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Blaine A. Rader and a great granddaughter, Faith E. Durbin.
In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
A public drive-through visitation will follow from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Bishop Thomas John Paprocki will celebrate and Father Donald Patrick Gibbons will concelebrate.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, BJC Hospice or to St. Cecilia Youth Group and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com