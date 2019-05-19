Jerry Lowery Jerry G. Lowery, 71 Retired Major, US Air Force, of Swansea, Illinois, born Tuesday, June 24, 1947, in Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Jerry along with his military service, Jerry, or "Papa" to his family and friends, was most proud of his role as grandfather to Peyton, Jacob and Luna. His boundless love and dedication to his grandchildren defines his legacy and leaves an indelible influence on their lives. Jerry was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Frances Branton. Surviving are his 2 Sons, Jerry (Adriana) Lowery Jr. of Brookhaven, GA; John (Kristine) Lowery of Smithton, IL; 2 Brothers, Steven Branton of Rome, GA, Ronnie (Theresa) Branton of Rome, GA; 3 Grandchildren, Peyton Lowery, Jacob Lowery, Luna Lowery. Former wife, Rita Lowery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Focus Marine Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Vance Vyers officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary