Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Marcinek Jerry Vincent Marcinek, retired pilot and boat captain passed away on February 28, 2019, at the age of 79 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Linda, his son, Tim Marcinek, and his two step-daughters, April May and Dodie Sullivan, spouse Mike, his grandchild, Bailey and his beloved dogs Lucy and Petunia Pie. Jerry was born January 6, 1940, in East St. Louis, Missouri to Mary and Vincent Marcinek. Jerry graduated from East St. Louis Sr. High School in 1958 and from there he attended Southern Illinois University where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in clinical psychology. Following his college career, Jerry attended the United States Air Force Pilot Training Program from 1963-1964, and was stationed in Seattle, Washington where he flew transport to the Arctic and Southeast Asia. In 1968-1969, Jerry was a combat pilot in Vietnam as an Air Liaison Officer to the Fifth Special Forces Unit, Kon Tom Province, Vietnam. Jerry was discharged honorably in 1970 with distinguished Flying Cross, Air Metal with numerous clusters, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and Silver Star. After Jerry was honorably discharged, he was hired by Northwest Airlines in 1970 to jump start his career as a pilot. In 1971, Jerry flew with Eastern Airlines as a Flight Officer until 1991. In 1991, Jerry was asked to be a Start-Up Pilot with Value Jet which later became AirTran, until retirement in 2000. In addition to his love of flying, Jerry enjoyed many hobbies and interests, especially sailing, traveling, gardening, happy hour at 5:00 p.m. and working at West Marine. In fact, Jerry received his U.S. Coast Guard Captain's license in 1998, which he put to use immersing himself in corporate charters at Dinner Key Marina, Coconut Grove, Florida. While at West Marine and chartering his sail boat, Jerry made many lifelong friends in Pensacola, Florida at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, Coconut Grove, Florida and in Naples. Jerry made a point of beginning his day, just by being on the water, if possible, watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee in hand and starting every morning fresh. Prior to his passing, Jerry was honored to be a participant of Collier County Honor Flight, Mission 14 on November 4, 2017. Jerry was thankful to all those who provided him with comfort, care and compassion at Moffitt and VITAS Hospice Unit. In keeping with Jerry's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Research or Collier County Honor Flight. Jerry Marcinek will be buried in Arlington National Cemetary. For information, please call his lifelong friend, Bruce N. Cook at 618-235-3500. Arrangements are in care of National Cremation and Burial Society.

