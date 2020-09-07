1/1
Jerry Ohlendorf Sr.
Jerry Ohlendorf Sr. Jerry R. "Ohle" Ohlendorf Sr., age 76, of New Athens, IL, born on July 30, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. Jerry was a retired driver for Teamsters Local 50, Swansea, IL. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt and fish. He was a member of the New Athens Sportsmen Club, and was an avid longtime euchre player, and Stag beer drinker. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie S. Ohlendorf, nee Hamilton, of 54 years; parents, Alvin O. and Mary E., nee Polich, Ohlendorf. Jerry is survived by a son, Jay (Cindy) Ohlendorf of Columbia, IL; a daughter, Amy (Mike) Weisbrodt of New Athens, IL; three grandchildren, Christopher, Kolin, and Kelsie; a sister, Sheri Ohlendorf of Belleville, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Everett and Judy Hamilton of Columbia, IL, Steven and Virginia Hamilton of Columbia, IL, Sharon and Paul Rongey of Mascoutah, IL, Randall and Lola Hamilton of Mascoutah, IL, Gary and Phyllis Hamilton of Chelsea, AL, Denise and Joseph Hoepker of Millstadt, IL, Janice Hamilton of Belleville, IL, Neil and Debbie Hamilton of St. Clair, MO, Mark and Denise Hamilton of Collinsville, IL, Donald and Cindy Hamilton of Affton, MO, Bradley and Tammy Hamilton of Smithton, IL, Tracy and Rich Schmidt of Millstadt, IL, Kelly and Teresa Hamilton of Barnhart, MO, Robert and Sherry Hamilton of Smithton, IL; and over 100 nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great- nephews. He is also survived by his special friends, Mike and Chris Rix, Bob Frazier, Gordie Benedick, Bob Heiken, and George Hoffmann. Memorials are preferred to Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will always be observed including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time. Funeral: Funeral procession to leave at noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a graveside eulogy and burial at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 7, 2020.
