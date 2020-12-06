1/
Jerry P. Lauko
1925 - 2020

Jerry P. Lauko
April 13, 1925 - November 27, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - Jerry P. Lauko, age 95, of St. Louis, MO, born on April 13, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Delmar Gardens on the Green, Chesterfield, MO.
Jerry worked as an accountant at McDonnell-Douglas and served in the United States Army as a medic in Korea. He loved to go to Fairmount Park and watch the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Emilia, nee Kostyal, Lauko; and his siblings, Mary Polacek, Emilie Chism, Anne Walker, Julia Lauko, Pauline Lauko, Katherine Lauko, Susanne Niemaczek, Andy Lauko, Edward Lauko, Emil Lauko and 3 brothers in infancy.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Paul Lauko, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Memorials may be made in the form of masses to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

