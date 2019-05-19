Jerry Soehlke Jerry L. Soehlke, age 73 of Collinsville, IL, born March 4, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Jerry graduated from Collinsville High School in 1964. He was a member of the 1963 and 1964 basketball teams led by Coach Vergil Fletcher. After graduating, he continued to attend games making it a tradition for his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted fan of his beloved Kahoks. In 2016, Jerry was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a friend of basketball. Jerry was also a member of the Maryville Knights of Columbus Council #6625 and Purple Pride. He was preceded in death by his parents, August "Gus" and Vivian (Sbardelotto) Soehlke; and a brother, John "Jack" Soehlke. Surviving are his wife, Jane (Schlattweiler) Soehlke, whom he married on December 18, 1970; his daughters, Stacey (Jeff) Lauenstein and Sara Soehlke; his grandchildren Tommy and Timmy Doherty and Audrey and Ryan Lauenstein; his brother and sister in-law, Jim and Pat Soehlke of Caseyville, IL; sisters in-law, Jeanne (Gordon) Eisele and Peg Schlattweiler, both of Belleville, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Collinsville Kahoks Basketball Team or to the college fund for his grandchildren. Visitation: Will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium at Collinsville High School and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Those who knew and loved Jerry could count on him being dressed in the teams he loved (Kahoks, Illini and SIUE), so those who would like to honor him by wearing shirts or colors supporting those teams are welcome to. Service: Funeral mass will be held at a 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father John Beveridge celebrant.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2019