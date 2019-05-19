Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium at Collinsville High School
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Soehlke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Soehlke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Soehlke Obituary
Jerry Soehlke Jerry L. Soehlke, age 73 of Collinsville, IL, born March 4, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Jerry graduated from Collinsville High School in 1964. He was a member of the 1963 and 1964 basketball teams led by Coach Vergil Fletcher. After graduating, he continued to attend games making it a tradition for his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted fan of his beloved Kahoks. In 2016, Jerry was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a friend of basketball. Jerry was also a member of the Maryville Knights of Columbus Council #6625 and Purple Pride. He was preceded in death by his parents, August "Gus" and Vivian (Sbardelotto) Soehlke; and a brother, John "Jack" Soehlke. Surviving are his wife, Jane (Schlattweiler) Soehlke, whom he married on December 18, 1970; his daughters, Stacey (Jeff) Lauenstein and Sara Soehlke; his grandchildren Tommy and Timmy Doherty and Audrey and Ryan Lauenstein; his brother and sister in-law, Jim and Pat Soehlke of Caseyville, IL; sisters in-law, Jeanne (Gordon) Eisele and Peg Schlattweiler, both of Belleville, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Collinsville Kahoks Basketball Team or to the college fund for his grandchildren. Visitation: Will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium at Collinsville High School and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Those who knew and loved Jerry could count on him being dressed in the teams he loved (Kahoks, Illini and SIUE), so those who would like to honor him by wearing shirts or colors supporting those teams are welcome to. Service: Funeral mass will be held at a 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father John Beveridge celebrant.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now