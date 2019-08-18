|
|
Jerry Ulch Jerry "Jay" F. Ulch, III, 59, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence after a long, hard battle with cancer. Jay was born March 19, 1960 in Belleville, Illinois. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Jerry F. Ulch, Jr., a sister, Ginger, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by a loving family, his mother, Iris Ulch (nee Valentine) of Millstadt, and three sisters, Elizabeth (Jeff) Otto of Millstadt, Ruth (Gary) Smith of Trenton, and Alice (Michael Erwin) Ulch of Fairview Heights. He had three nieces, Christina (Chris) Collins, Nicole Schieffer, and Mary Smith; two nephews, Alex Tripp and Brenden Kirkpatrick, and a great niece and nephew, Alexis and Kellan Collins. He is also survived by his best friend and hunting buddy, Jim (Mary) Aubuchon, as well as many extended family members and friends. Jay was a machinist and avid outdoorsman just like his dad. Jay enjoyed living a bachelor life, being able to do the things he loved. He spent most of his life hunting deer, ducks, squirrel and rabbits, fishing and spending time at his or his dad's clubhouse. Jay enjoyed reading books, watching old TV shows, spending time in the garage building or fixing things and playing cards or spending time with the rest of his family at get-togethers. The family would like to extend special thanks to Alice Ulch, Mike Erwin and Lucky (Jay's canine niece) for their constant attention and care in Jay's journey to eternal life. Service: It was Jay's wish not to have a formal funeral service. He will be cremated and buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois at a later date and a private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019