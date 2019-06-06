|
|
|
JERRY WEBB- Jerry Eugene Webb, age 69, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
