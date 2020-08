WHITE -Jerry Wayne White, of Edwardsville, IL, was born February 3, 1952, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. An informal time of sharing will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home



