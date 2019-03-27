Jerry L. Witt Jerry Witt, age 70, of O'Fallon, born October 24, 1948 in Brownfield, Miss., died Saturday March 23, 2019. Jerry spent his younger years in East St. Louis. While serving in Vietnam with the US Army Infantry, he was wounded and subsequently awarded the Purple Heart. Before retiring, he had worked with Goodwill Industries in counseling and training. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Floy, nee Cathers, Witt; siblings Billy Lee Witt and Martha Lee Witt Goldsmith; and nephew Craig Goldsmith. Surviving are his children Kendra (John) Brooks of Indianola, Okla., Joshua Witt of Belleville, Ill., and Jeremy (Betsy) Witt of Millstadt, Ill.; siblings Danny (Janet) Witt of O'Fallon, Ill., Barbara Witt of Belleville, Ill., Tiller (Karen) Witt of Collinsville, Ill., Eddie (Tina) Witt of Troy, Ill., and Carla (Carl) Wright of Fairview Heights, Ill.; brother-in-law Ronnie Goldsmith; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren Memorial donations are suggested to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: Will be held from 5 8 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. Memorial Service: Will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor David Harrelson, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019