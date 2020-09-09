Jessica Braun

BRAUN - Jessica Sue (Sparks) Braun, age 25, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Jessica was born on March 23, 1995. Drive-thru visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of her life a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon.



