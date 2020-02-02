Home

MURO- Jesus Soto Muro, age 76, of Mitchell, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
