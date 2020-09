Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWN - Jewell Lee Brown, 85, of Cahokia, IL departed this life on September 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Visitation service will be from 10-11am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 11am. Arrangements handled byTeat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation.



