BENNETT - Jewett "Skip" Bennett, 85, of Lebanon, IL, passed away August 4, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lebanon, after years of battling dementia. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9-11 am, at St. Joseph Church, Lebanon, IL. Celebration Masswill follow at 11am. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements handled by Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, Illinois.



