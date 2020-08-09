Jewett Bennett

Jewett "Skip" Bennett Jewett "Skip" Bennett, 85, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lebanon, after years of battling dementia. Skip was an Army paratrooper and told the story of how he saved his fellow trooper during a night jump when his friend's chute failed to open. Both men came down on one chute safely. Skip made the front page of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Skip truly loved cops and police work. After the Army, he earned his degree at Washington University and joined the St. Louis Police Force. He also served in the County Department and was an instructor at the St. Louis Police Academy. In 1970 He was invited to come to Belleville Area College (SWIC) and start the Administration of Justice program and Police Academy, which is still very successful today. Most of his years in police work were spent training sworn officers, chiefs, and sheriffs in the nearby seven counties, through the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, where he retired as Director in 1999. His next years were spent at his country retreat in southeast Missouri, where he enjoyed freedom, beautiful scenery, his dogs, his movies, and his wine. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Bennett; brother, Derek Bennett; nephew Brooke Bennett, and a daughter, April Lynn. Skip is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kay Bennett, Lebanon, IL; brother, Lance (Linda) Bennett, Baytown, TX; sisters, Kim (Monroe) Mountford, St. Louis, MO, Lynn Bennett and Lisa (Jeff) Kerr, Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law, Ruth Bennett, Switzerland. He is also survived by many, very special and loving nieces, nephews, and great niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SWIC Police Academy Scholarship Fund, which was established in Skip's honor, or since he and Kay were so involved with Pro Life, they are requesting memorials be made to the Pregnancy Care Center, 180 So. 3rd St., Suite 150, Belleville, IL 62221. **Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at the visitation and Celebration Mass* Visitation: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Church, Lebanon, IL. Celebration Mass: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 AM, St. Joseph Church, Lebanon, IL with Clergy: Fr. Jim Margason, Pastor. Burial will be held at a later day. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, Illinois.



