George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Jim A. Hanvey

Jim A. Hanvey Obituary
Jim A. Hanvey Jim Hanvey, 82, of Belleville, IL, born June 16, 1937, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Hanvey was a retired laborer for laborer's local #459 in Belleville, IL. He was a member of the Belleville / Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, an avid golfer, and enjoyed horse races. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hanvey; his mother, Irene, nee Hall, Hanvey-Ittner; four sisters, Lucille Hettenhausen, Shirley Hibbard, Ruth Paoli, and Jean Nold; and three brothers, Ken Hanvey, Bob Hanvey, and Ronnie Hanvey. Surviving are a daughter, Lynn Dee Wellen of Smithton, IL; three grandchildren, Adam (Robyn) Wellen, Eric Wellen, and Alex (Heather) Wellen; four great-grandchildren, Lex and Clark Wellen, Jim and Henry Wellen; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Burial: with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019
