Jim A. Hanvey Jim Hanvey, 82, of Belleville, IL, born June 16, 1937, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Hanvey was a retired laborer for laborer's local #459 in Belleville, IL. He was a member of the Belleville / Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, an avid golfer, and enjoyed horse races. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hanvey; his mother, Irene, nee Hall, Hanvey-Ittner; four sisters, Lucille Hettenhausen, Shirley Hibbard, Ruth Paoli, and Jean Nold; and three brothers, Ken Hanvey, Bob Hanvey, and Ronnie Hanvey. Surviving are a daughter, Lynn Dee Wellen of Smithton, IL; three grandchildren, Adam (Robyn) Wellen, Eric Wellen, and Alex (Heather) Wellen; four great-grandchildren, Lex and Clark Wellen, Jim and Henry Wellen; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Burial: with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019