Jim Case Jim R. Case resident of House Springs MO and formerly O'Fallon IL, passed away of complications related to cancer and pneumonia on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Clair Hospital, Fenton MO. He was 67 years old. Jim was self-employed working primarily as a heating and air conditioning specialist. His lifelong interest in solar power was utilized in both his private and professional life. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and loved all things outdoors. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Case and Naomi P. "Bridget" Case nee Busch, and his sister, Linda Case Dietrich. He leaves behind three sisters, Jackie Mitchell, Joshua Tree CA, Amy Colvin, Huntsville AL, and Jeanne Case, Huntsville AL, along with four children and five grandchildren. Service: A Celebration of Life brunch will be held at the Lions Club of House Springs, MO June 22nd from 10am to 2pm--All are welcome. Jim donated his body to science. At his request, any remains will be spread in the Merrimack River by a close friend.

