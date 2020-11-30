Jim Lindsay

November 23, 2020

Granite City, Illinois - Roger James "Jim" Lindsay, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born February 21, 1938 in Granite City, a son of the late Eugene and Muriel L. (Wolfe) Lindsay. He married Barbara (McWhorter) Lindsay on August 20, 1960 in Granite City and she passed away on May 17, 1996. He later married Carol Ann (Maynard) on June 25, 1999 at Calvary Life Church and she survives. He had worked as an accountant for much of his career along with his grandfather at M.H. Wolfe Construction in Granite City. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City where he had served as a Deacon and Board member for 60 years. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 21 years, he is survived by two children and their spouses, Terry and Starla Lindsay of Granite City and Jennifer and Mark Siebert of Granite City; five grandchildren and their spouses, Lindsay and Larry Walters, Lauren and Tim Welch, Leah and Wesley Short, Brittney and Justin Morton and Shaun Lindsay; two great grandchildren, Olivia Welch and Kaylene Morton; a brother and sister-in-law, L.E. and Helen Lindsay of Edwardsville; other extended family, his church family and many friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bethany Lindsay and a brother, Jack Lindsay.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church in Granite City on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.





