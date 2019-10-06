Home

Jimmie Brawley

Jimmie Brawley Obituary
BRAWLEY- Jimmie Wayne Brawley, age 71, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019.Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel. Visitation will continue on October 9, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Harvest Community Church. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with military honors conducted by the United States Army.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
