JIMMIE DUMAS- Jimmie Dumas departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Visitation services are scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM from Serenity Memorial Chapel, Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. Mark COGIC, 4324 State Street East St. Louis, Illinois. Interment services are scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery Annex, Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019
