PERKINS - Jimmie Ray Perkins, 84, of Sparta, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville. Jimmie was born in Campbell, Missouri, on May 2, 1936. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery, Sparta. Burial will follow. Arrangeemnts handled by Wilson's Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store