Jimmy Chalmers Obituary
CHALMERS- Jimmy L. Chalmers, 79, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM with Rev. Don Long officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020
