Jimmy Chalmers Jimmy L. Chalmers, age 79, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Jimmy retired from the United States Air Force in 1981 and then worked for the United States Postal Service in St. Louis, MO making many friends in both occupations. Jimmy was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends and never missed a house party. He liked to socialize at the . He was an avid sports fan of the L.A. Rams, St. Louis Cardinals, and the St. Louis Blues. Jimmy enjoyed spending time making friends with the employees of Schnucks and enjoyed the company of everyone. Jimmy's wife and all five of his children were the loves of his life and he was a very devoted family man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Artherene Chalmers, nee Johnson; one sister, Mary Alice Holman and one brother, James Jeffrey Chalmers. Surviving are his wife, Thelma Chalmers, nee Hampton; five children, Chris (Lisa) Ford of Tampa, FL, Cynthia (John) Bass of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Troy (Sandra) Robinson of O'Fallon, IL, Douglas (Kim) Boler of Jacksonville, FL, and Celeste (Chris) Aldrich of Machesney Park, IL; one sister, Willye Rene (Harold) Peterson and one brother, Percy (Sharon) Chalmers, Jr.; and nine grandchildren, Jacy Fisher, Bryce Carpenter, Nate Boler, Nicolas Boler, Levi Boler, Cailei Aldrich, Connor Aldrich, Cody Aldrich, and John Bass, Jr. Donations can be made in Jimmy's name to the at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL. Service: Funeral service to be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Don Long officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020