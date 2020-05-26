Jimmy Fischer
Jimmy Fischer Jimmy G. Fischer, 87, of Belleville, IL, born November 28, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence in Caseyville, IL. Jimmy was a United States Navy veteran. He was a retired pattern maker. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsa, nee Viele, Fischer; four sisters, Marjorie (Wes) Hemmer, Elsa (Tom) Fabiszak, Irene (Arthur) Dix, and Arlene (Elmer) Flath; and five brothers, Roland (Margaret) Fischer, Willard Fischer, George Fischer, Warren (Jeanie) Fischer, and Homer (Willamena) Fischer. Surviving are his daughter, Susan Rose Fischer (Randy Cook); and a sister, Pearl (Corky) Eschman. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral service
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
