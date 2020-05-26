Jimmy Fischer Jimmy G. Fischer, 87, of Belleville, IL, born November 28, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence in Caseyville, IL. Jimmy was a United States Navy veteran. He was a retired pattern maker. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsa, nee Viele, Fischer; four sisters, Marjorie (Wes) Hemmer, Elsa (Tom) Fabiszak, Irene (Arthur) Dix, and Arlene (Elmer) Flath; and five brothers, Roland (Margaret) Fischer, Willard Fischer, George Fischer, Warren (Jeanie) Fischer, and Homer (Willamena) Fischer. Surviving are his daughter, Susan Rose Fischer (Randy Cook); and a sister, Pearl (Corky) Eschman. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2020.