Jimmy Morber Jimmy H. Morber, age 45, of Belleville, IL, born on February 11, 1975 in Riverside, CA, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Jimmy was a commercial painter working out of the St. Louis painter's local. He also worked for TmB Improvements remodeling homes. Jimmy loved to fish and go on float trips. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Eugene, Sr. and Mary Sue Morber, nee Tyson. Jimmy is survived by his son, Chance Stevens of Marissa, IL, and his mother, Yevette Burgdorf; his partner, Amber Jones and her children; his siblings, Larry (Jody and children) Morber of Belleville, IL, Tammy Campe of Belleville, IL, and Bobby Lee Morber (fiancé, Tina Schaub, Austin and Aubree) of Swansea, IL; and his nieces and nephews, Sarah (and children), Ashley (Jason and children), Gary, Jr., Kenneth (Emily and children), Amanda (Jeff and son), Tiffany (Dustin), Cassie, Andy and little Tiffany; and his special friend, Terry Lynn and daughter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. "STAY GOLD PONYBOY!!!" Service: A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A private family service will be held with Rev. Matt Chambers officiating. Cremation to follow.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
