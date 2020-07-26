1/1
Jimmy Nelson
1948 - 2020
Jimmy Nelson Jimmy D. Nelson, 71, of O'Fallon IL, born in Dallas TX, June 14,1948 and passed away on June 4, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jimmy served in the Navy Submarine service for 4 years. He joined the Air Force; served in hospital administration in Goose Bay, Labrador and Ellsworth AFB, SD. He cross-trained into the computer field and was assigned to Scott AFB, IL, where he met his wife, Rosan. He retired after 20 years service as a Technical Sergeant computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl & Katherine (Lucky) Nelson; Siblings, Mark Nelson and Susan Nelson. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Rosan; brother, Stuart Nelson; and children by previous marriage: Danielle Austin, sons Jeremy, Christian, and Shawn Nelson; 7 grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. Service: Funeral procession will leave Kurrus Funeral Home at 10:15 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 for 11:00 am service with Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis MO. By Jimmy's request cremation was held. Jimmy will be remembered for his humor, great laugh, and loving disposition.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral
10:15 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
