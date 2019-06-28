Home

Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Jo Ceresia
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Jo Ann Ceresia Obituary
Jo Ann Ceresia Jo Ann Ceresia, 72, passed away on June 26, 2019. Loving wife of Charles A. Ceresia; loving mother of Michael A. Ceresia, Matthew (Lorie) Ceresia, Annette (Jake) Ring, Paul Ceresia and Doug (Courtney) Ceresia; beloved sister of David (Han Cha) Mourey, Sherrie (William) Ponder, Sandy (Dan Gilbert) Rolens and James (Sherry) Mourey; dear sister-in-law of Don Ceresia and a special aunt and friend of Amanda Ceresia; amazing grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend, mentor and co-worker to many. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald M. Mourey, Sr. and Virginia (Mathews) Mourey; sister, Virdonna Mourey and brother, Donald M. Mourey, Jr. Jo Ann was employed by Household Essentials for 25 years. She left unforgettable marks on the hearts and lives of everyone she touched. Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., June 29 at 5 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019
