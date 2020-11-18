Jo Ann Davis
November 25, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Dupo, Illinois - Jo Ann K. Davis, nee Fontaine, 80, of Dupo, IL, born Saturday, November 25, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Aperion Care Mascoutah in Mascoutah, IL.
Jo Ann's children were the love of her life and she will be dearly missed by them.
She was preceded in death by her, husband, Charles C. Davis; parents, Isadore and Freda nee Kelley Fontaine, seven sisters, six brothers and grandaughter, Laura "Beth" Caloia-Davis.
Surviving are her sons, Charles K. Davis of Dupo, IL, Clinton K. (Sarah) Davis of Maeystown, IL, Chad K. Davis of Hillsboro, MO, Christopher (Sharon) Davis of Dupo, IL; grandchilden, Charles "Tom", Nickolas, Hilliary, Connor, Katie, Aarionna, Chandler; eight great grandchildren; and one great grandchild on the way; sisters, Nancy (Allen) Slominsky, Hope Liembke and Mavis Woodard; brother, Keith (Sandra) Fontaine, all of Grand Forks, ND, and her special friend, Richard.
Celebration of Life at a later date.