|
|
Jo Ann Flottmann Jo Ann Flottmann, 77, of New Athens, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at New Athens Home for the Aged. JoAnn was born on July 13, 1942 to the late Tracy and Irene (Cocheba) Cook. She worked as a switchboard operator for Senack Shoe Co. for over 30 years and loved gardening. JoAnn leaves behind her husband, William "Bill" Flottmann; aunt, Celeste Cocheba; sister, Barbara Cook and several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her greatly. Services: The services will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020