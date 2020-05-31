Jo Frances Vallo Jo Frances Vallo, nee Goeke, age 93, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1927, the daughter of Dr. Joseph and Marian Goeke, nee Howard. Jo Frances graduated from St. Teresa Academy in East St. Louis, IL and was a graduate of St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO. Jo Frances was a devoted teacher retiring from East St. Louis School District 189 after teaching many years in the English departments of East St. Louis Senior High School, then Lincoln High School. Early in her profession, she spent some years teaching in both Hawaii and Colorado. Jo was a devoted member of St. Stephen Parish, and resided in Cedarhurst, Collinsville. She spent her entire life helping those seeking peace, justice and racial equality. Jo was also a member of the Association of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian J. Vallo; her parents, Joseph and Marian Goeke, nee Howard; sister, Mary Lee (Robert) Kistler; brother, Edward John Goeke; nephew, Joseph Goeke; and a special cousin, Patti Dean Howard. Jo is survived by her niece, Mary Cae (Leonard) Williams of Lancaster, PA; nephew, John (Erika) Goeke of American Somoa; and her sister-in-law, Louise Wright of Lancaster, PA. She was also a proud aunt of numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous, loved cousins, all very close to her heart. Jo was blessed and loved by her devoted friends, Sam & Karen Hladyshewsky, Ed & Teresa Barbier, Rafe & Bernadette Middeke, Sister Julia Huiskamp, Mary Claire "Mimi" Mooney and the Kate Kokotovich Family. A special thank you to her wonderful caregiver, Trice Pisetta. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the Griffin Center, East St. Louis, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Service: A mass in celebration of Jo's life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.